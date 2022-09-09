After Queen Elizabeth's death, who inherits here private wealth?3 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 12:13 AM IST
King Charles inherits not just the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, but also her private fortune -- without having to pay inheritance tax. British monarchs are not required to reveal their private finances but according to the Sunday Times Rich List 2022, the queen was worth some £370 million ($426 million), up £5 million on the previous year.