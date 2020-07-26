After recovering, 100-year-old Karnataka woman says 'Covid is like common cold'

The covid-19 death toll in the country rose to 32,063 with 705 fatalities being recorded in a day on Sunday.

There are 4,67,882 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country. Around 63.92% people have recovered so far.

Meanwhile, a 100-year-old woman resident of Huvina Hadagali town in Bellary district here recovered from covid-19 after testing positive for the virus earlier this month."Doctors treated me well. Along with regular food, I was eating an apple a day. The doctors are giving me tablets and injection, and I am healthy now. Covid-19 is like a common cold," said Hallamma while speaking to ANI.The woman's son, daughter-in-law, and grandson had also tested positive for the virus, and the family was treated at their home.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,62,91,331 samples have been tested up to July 25 with 4,42,263 samples being tested on Saturday, the highest in a day.

The number of tests for detection of covid-19 has crossed the 16-million mark in the country.

Of the 705 deaths reported, 257 are from Maharashtra, 89 from Tamil Nadu, 72 from Karnataka, 52 from Andhra Pradesh, 42 from West Bengal, 39 from Uttar Pradesh, 29 from Delhi, 22 from Gujarat, 14 from Bihar, 12 from Jharkhand, 11 from Rajasthan and 10 from Odisha.

Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir have reported nine fatalities each followed by Madhya Pradesh with eight deaths, Haryana seven, Kerela five, Goa four, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Uttarakhand and Nagaland three each, while Assam and Ladakh have registered a fatality each.

