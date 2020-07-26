After recovering, 100-year-old Karnataka woman says 'Covid is like common cold'

Meanwhile, a 100-year-old woman resident of Huvina Hadagali town in Bellary district here recovered from covid-19 after testing positive for the virus earlier this month."Doctors treated me well. Along with regular food, I was eating an apple a day. The doctors are giving me tablets and injection, and I am healthy now. Covid-19 is like a common cold," said Hallamma while speaking to ANI.The woman's son, daughter-in-law, and grandson had also tested positive for the virus, and the family was treated at their home.