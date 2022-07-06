After Rishi Sunak's exit, Johnson in trouble. But the UK economy’s OK for now.4 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 11:20 AM IST
Despite politics and some fearsome statistics, Britain isn’t doing badly thanks to all that stimulus.
Despite politics and some fearsome statistics, Britain isn’t doing badly thanks to all that stimulus.
Listen to this article
Britain certainly feels fragile at the moment with runaway inflation, war in Ukraine and all manner of local difficulties plaguing the UK body politic. Already beset by various scandals and electoral setbacks, Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered even greater body blows on Tuesday with the resignation of both Rishi Sunak, the chancellor of the exchequer, and Sajid Javid, the health secretary, key members of the cabinet.