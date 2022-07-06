After Rishi Sunak's exit, Johnson in trouble. But the UK economy’s OK for now.

The economy is another thing altogether, despite the dispiriting news about inflation and energy. The UK isn't actually in that horrible a shape, what with £400 billion ($480 billion) of pandemic stimulus in circulation. If the world tips into an energy shock recession, then this rainy, small crowded island nation ought to hold up better than most. With full employment, a strong banking sector and robust household and corporate balance sheets — and the ability, despite what the last chancellor said, to add more government fiscal stimulus — any downturn can be mitigated. The UK's debt-to-gross-domestic-product ratio remains just below 100%, better than many other major economies, so there’s room to borrow. (Deeply indebted Italy is at more than 150%)