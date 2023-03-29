After Roald Dahl, Agatha Christie's classics to be revised to remove 'offensive language'2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 11:11 AM IST
The novels that were published between 1920 and 1976 will now undergo amendments which include changes to the narrator's inner monologue.
After Roald Dahl, novels by "Queen of Crime' Agatha Christie are now scheduled to go under the knife, as publisher HarperCollins is eliminating racist references from the stories of much coveted fictional detective Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple.
