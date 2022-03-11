After Russia-Ukraine talks hit impasse, China's Premier Li offers help

After Russia-Ukraine talks hit impasse, China's Premier Li offers help1 min read . 09:50 AM IST
China has largely sided with Russia in the conflict, which it has refused to refer to as a war or invasion
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
China has largely sided with Russia in the conflict, which it has refused to refer to as a war or invasion
China’s premier on Friday called the situation in Ukraine “grave" and offered Beijing’s help in playing a “positive role" for peace while continuing to refuse to criticize Russia.
China’s premier on Friday called the situation in Ukraine “grave" and offered Beijing’s help in playing a “positive role" for peace while continuing to refuse to criticize Russia.
Li Keqiang told reporters at an annual news conference that “we support and encourage all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis."
Li Keqiang told reporters at an annual news conference that “we support and encourage all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis."
Li Keqiang also announced his retirement as a premier, "this is the last year I will be premier".
Li Keqiang also announced his retirement as a premier, "this is the last year I will be premier".
“The pressing task now is to prevent tension from escalating or even getting out of control," Li said.
“The pressing task now is to prevent tension from escalating or even getting out of control," Li said.
China has largely sided with Russia in the conflict, which it has refused to refer to as a war or invasion. The U.S. accuses Beijing of helping spread false news and disinformation coming out of Moscow.
China has largely sided with Russia in the conflict, which it has refused to refer to as a war or invasion. The U.S. accuses Beijing of helping spread false news and disinformation coming out of Moscow.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!