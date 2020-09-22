After Sputnik V, Russia to register second Covid-19 vaccine by 15 Oct

After becoming the first country in the world to launch a potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus pandemic, dubbed as ‘Sputnik V’, Russia now expects to register a second vaccine by 15 October, a news agency cited Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying on Tuesday.

The second Covid-19 vaccine, which is reportedly developed by Siberia’s Vector Institute, has been named ‘EpiVacCorona.’ The vaccine has completed early-stage human trials few weeks back.

What do we know about Russia’s Covid vaccine Sputnik V?

Russia registered its first vaccine candidate, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute, in August. Sputnik V was the first vaccine against the novel coronavirus to get the regulatory approval for public use in the second week of August.

As per a a report in the Wall Street Journal, around 10 countries in Asia, South America and the Middle East have entered into agreements to access the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V.

India is also there in the list of countries where Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has partnered with the vaccine developers for carrying out late stage trials and then distribute 100 million doses of the vaccine. The Russian developers are also looking for an Indian partner to manufacture the coronavirus vaccine here in India.

