After suffering territorial losses to Ukrainian forces, Putin says Russia has ‘great respect’ for Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to participants of a teachers' competition via a video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on October 5, 2022. (Photo by Gavriil GRIGOROV / SPUTNIK / AFP) (AFP)
 2 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 07:15 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia has ‘great respect’ for Ukrainian people.

In spite of the “current situation", Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia has “great respect" for the Ukrainian people. Putin was speaking on October 5 at a televised meeting with educators. Putin said he anticipated a stabilisation of the situation in the four Ukrainian districts that are partially under Russian control.

"We are working on the assumption that the situation in the new territories will stabilise," Putin said while emphasising that the results of so-called referendums on joining Russia that Moscow organised in areas that its troops had conquered were "more than convincing". Putin added that, in all honesty, he was astonished as well as pleased with the referendum's outcomes.

The ballot, which Moscow quickly organised as Kyiv's forces advanced, was denounced as a fraud by the West and Ukraine. In a lavish Kremlin event last week, Putin proclaimed the citizens of four Ukrainian districts to be Russian "forever".

He remarked as the Russian troops in Ukraine sustained large casualties in the annexation-affected areas. On October 5, Moscow made a promise to reclaim territory it had given to Ukraine.

According to maps released by Moscow's defence ministry on October 4, Russian troops occupying Kherson in southern Ukraine near the Black Sea have recently suffered significant territorial losses to Ukrainian forces.

The settlement of Dudchany on the west bank of the Dnieper river, where Ukrainian forces have been attempting to retake territory lost at the outset of Moscow's operation, is no longer under Russian control, according to the maps included in October 4’s daily military briefing.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has been launching attacks against Russian forces in Kherson, focusing on the country's nearby logistics and transportation hubs.

Russia's line of control on the right bank of the Dnipro river in the Kherson province of southern Ukraine had moved 25 km southward on the map to a line running westward from the riverfront town of Dudchany.

(With agency inputs)

