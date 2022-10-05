After suffering territorial losses to Ukrainian forces, Putin says Russia has ‘great respect’ for Ukraine2 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 07:15 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia has ‘great respect’ for Ukrainian people.
In spite of the “current situation", Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia has “great respect" for the Ukrainian people. Putin was speaking on October 5 at a televised meeting with educators. Putin said he anticipated a stabilisation of the situation in the four Ukrainian districts that are partially under Russian control.