After suggesting ‘sex during work breaks’ to Russians, Putin now says THIS about porn

Written By Arshdeep Kaur

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had recently made headlines for his unusual suggestion to the Russians – ‘have sex during work breaks’ – is back with another proposal. This time, it's about porn!

In an interview with Russia Today, Putin acknowledged the widespread global popularity of porn and suggested the creation of its alternatives.

The Russian President said something more “interesting and passionate" should be developed to capture people’s attention.

