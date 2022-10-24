With Conservative Tory MPs jubilating after Rishi Sunak's appointment announcement of becoming Britain's new Prime Minister, Nobody voted for this, says Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner on 24 October said Sunak will become the UK's next prime minister without him "saying a word" about what he plans to do in No 10.
She also reiterated Labour's call for a general election and added that Sunak is "already putting party before country" in holding a closed-door address to Tory MPs this afternoon.
Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "The Tories have crowned Rishi Sunak without him saying a word about what he would do as PM. He has no mandate, no answers and no ideas. Nobody voted for this."
"The public deserve their say on Britain’s future through a General Election. It’s time for a fresh start with Labour, " she added.
While Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross congratulated Rishi Sunak on becoming the new Conservative party leader and prime minister, stating that he is "uniquely well equipped for the task".
He said, as quoted by BBC, "Our country - like others around the world - faces tough economic challenges. Against that backdrop, it's important that we have someone at the helm with a proven track record in running the nation's finances, who can provide economic stability and reassurance to the markets."
Adding more, Ross said that recent weeks had been "difficult and unsettling" for the party and the country and the focus must now be on "bringing the nation together and navigating through the tough economic conditions".
Also, UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that Sunak as PM a very positive move and added that Sunak is the most experienced candidate to lead the country.
