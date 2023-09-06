After testing COVID ‘negative’, US President Joe Biden to travel to India for G20 Summit2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 06:32 AM IST
President Biden tests negative for COVID-19 again, while First Lady Jill Biden experiences mild symptoms.
Few day's before visit to India for G20 Summit, US President finally recovered completely from COVID-19 and is likely to travel to India. On Tuesday, he tested negative for COVID-19. However, US First Lady, Jill Biden is expected to remain in the US because she tested positive for the disease.