Few day's before visit to India for G20 Summit, US President finally recovered completely from COVID-19 and is likely to travel to India. On Tuesday, he tested negative for COVID-19. However, US First Lady, Jill Biden is expected to remain in the US because she tested positive for the disease.

"The first lady is experiencing mild symptoms and will remain in Delaware for the week. President Biden tested negative last night for COVID-19 and tested negative again today," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a briefing on Tuesday.

After testing negative, the US President will visit India for the G20 Summit, confirmed Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor of the United States.

The US President is not experiencing any symptom of the disease. As per the safety protocols, he will be “masking while indoors and around people in alignment with CDC guidelines."

According to the press secretary, he will remove his mask when sufficiently distance from others indoors and outside as well,"

US President's India visit for G20 Summit was surrounded by uncertainty due to COVID-19 infection affected the US first lady Jill Biden. AS of now, Jill Biden will remain at their home in Delaware.

"This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware," Elizabeth Alexander said.

This came a few days before Biden's official visit to India for the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10.

G20 Summi: US President Joe Biden's schedule for India Visit The US President is scheduled to leave for New Delhi, India for the summit on Thursday. Afterwards, he will participate in a bilateral meeting with PM Modi. On Saturday, Biden will participate in the official sessions of the G20 Summit, 2023, said Sullivan in the press briefing.

US President Joe Biden will have a bilateral meeting with PM Modi on September 8, on the sidelines of the summit. Along with India, Joe Biden is also scheduled to visit Vietnam this month.

As oer the agenda, the US President will "reaffirm US commitment to the G20" as the premier forum of economic cooperation globally and will also speak about a range of issues, including the social effects of Russia's war in Ukraine, the White House said on Tuesday.

After India, US President is scheduled to visit Hanoi, Vietnam, on September 10 following his participation in the G20 Summit in New Delhi"