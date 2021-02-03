After the Covid vaccine, people find joy in little things

After the Covid vaccine, people find joy in little things4 min read . 12:13 AM IST
Those who have received shots are looking forward to grocery shopping or getting a haircut; ‘I’m going to sit down, have a dark beer and a cheeseburger’
Sergio Tristán, a 65-year-old retired State Department employee, really missed squeezing his own tomatoes.
He recently received the first dose of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine and the second is scheduled for early February. Suddenly, life’s little joys, the kind that have been shelved for many people for almost a year, are back on the horizon.
