After Three Arrows, Crypto lender Voyager files for bankruptcy2 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 12:26 PM IST
- Crypto lender Voyager Digital has filed for bankruptcy, a week after suspending withdrawals, trading and deposits to its platform
Voyager Digital has filed for bankruptcy, the crypto lender said in a statement on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters, a week after suspending withdrawals, trading and deposits to its platform as it sought additional time to explore strategic alternatives.