After three months, only one new coronavirus case found in Dharavi area

After three months, only one new coronavirus case found in Dharavi area1 min read . 08:30 PM IST
Dharavi reported only one new coronavirus patient on Tuesday, three months after it's last recorded coronavirus case on April 5, Case tally at 2,335
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Dharavi reported only one new coronavirus patient on Tuesday, three months after it's last recorded coronavirus case on April 5, Case tally at 2,335
MUMBAI : Dharavi, known as Asia's largest slum, reported only one new coronavirus patient on Tuesday which took the case tally in the densely populated area in the heart of Mumbai to 2,335, an official stated.
Dharavi, known as Asia's largest slum, reported only one new coronavirus patient on Tuesday which took the case tally in the densely populated area in the heart of Mumbai to 2,335, an official stated.
The last time Dharavi had recorded a single new coronavirus case was on April 5, three months ago.
The last time Dharavi had recorded a single new coronavirus case was on April 5, three months ago.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), however, did not share any latest information about COVID-19 deaths in the area.
The BMC official said that Dharavi has only 352 active COVID-19 cases as 1,735 patients have been discharged from hospitals upon recovery.
The first coronavirus case was found in Dharavi on April 1, 20 days after the first case was found in Mumbai.
Some 6.5 lakh people are estimated to live in Dharavi which is spread over 2.5 square kilometres.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated