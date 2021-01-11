After Time, Harris on Vogue cover, says 'there's a problem'

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is the cover star for Vogue magazine for the month of February, as the celebrated woman's fashion magazine says: Making history was the first step. Now Harris has an even more monumental task: to help heal a fractured America—and lead it out of crisis.

Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris is our February cover star!



Making history was the first step. Now Harris has an even more monumental task: to help heal a fractured America—and lead it out of crisis. Read the full profile: https://t.co/W5BQPTH7AU pic.twitter.com/OCFvVqTlOk — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 10, 2021

The cover feature comes a month after she along with President-elect Joe Biden were featured in the Time magazine.

About the VP-elect, the cover feature says, Harris's natural charisma and relatability lend her a version of what you might call the Obama effect. She, too, has often been the only Black person in the room, the only woman, the only Black and Indian American woman, forced to prove she’s as good as, if not better than, everyone around her.

It also says, Harris knows that continually being the first, while promising not to be the last, is part of her appeal.

The feature quoted former First Lady Michele Obama saying, Vice President Harris has already been the ‘first’ many times in her career. This is a woman who knows what she’s doing. It can’t be about trying to please everybody or prove to certain people you’re good enough for the job. And the vice president wouldn’t be where she is today if she let that kind of thing get to her.

Harris team says "There is a problem"

About the Vogue cover photo, Harris's team says there's a problem. The shot of the country's soon-to-be No. 2 leader isn't what both sides had agreed upon.

Instead of the powder blue power suit, Harris wore for her cover shoot, the first African American woman elected vice president is instead seen in more casual attire and wearing Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers, which she sometimes wore on the campaign trail.

Harris' team was unaware that the cover photo had been switched until images leaked late Saturday, according to a person involved in the negotiations over how Harris would be featured on the cover. Harris' office declined comment and the person spoke Sunday on condition of anonymity.

Representatives for Vogue did not respond Sunday to emailed requests for comment.

Harris, who is of Jamaican and Indian descent, posed in the light blue suit in front of a gold backdrop for the magazine's cover. She also posed, more casually dressed in slacks, a blazer and sneakers in front of a pink and green background, for photos that were planned for inside the magazine, the person said. Pink and green are the colors of Harris' college sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Vogue has released both images online, but the photo of a sneaker-clad Harris is the one that will grace the cover of the fashion bible's print edition.

The person with knowledge of the negotiations said Harris' team has expressed to Vogue its disappointment over the magazine's decision.

The cover also generated outrage on social media as posters expressed disappointment in how the magazine decided to present the nation's first female vice president on its cover.

