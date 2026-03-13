After Trump, Netanyahu issues 'no life insurance' warning to Mojtaba Khamenei: 'We’re not waiting'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran's new supreme leader, Ayotallah Mojtaba Khamenei, that Jerusalem is ‘initiating, attacking’. This follows US President Donald Trump's warning of potential elimination if Mojtaba does not comply with demands regarding Tehran's nuclear programme.

Garvit Bhirani
Published13 Mar 2026, 04:07 PM IST
Netanyahu issues warning to Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei (Image: Reuters)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a stern warning to Iran's new supreme leader, Ayotallah Mojtaba Khamenei, stating that Jerusalem is not “waiting” but “initiating, attacking”.

This comes after US President Donald Trump's warning to Mojtaba stating that he was open to eliminating him if the leader refuses to comply with American demands, including halting Tehran’s nuclear programme.

“I wouldn't issue life insurance policies on any of the leaders of the terrorist organizations. This is their patron of terrorism. And I don't intend to provide an exact report here about what we are planning or what we are going to do,” ANI quoted Netanyahu as saying.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

