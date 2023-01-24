After Turkey's denial of support, US says Finland, Sweden are ready to enter NATO2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 03:51 AM IST
US said that Finland and Sweden are ready to enter NATO alliance. Notably, Turkey's president Tayyip Erdogan refused to support Sweden for NATO alliance
After Turkey refused to support Sweden for its NATO alliance, US State Department on Monday said Finland and Sweden are ready to join the NATO alliance.
