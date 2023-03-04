After Turkey’s earthquakes, many families scrape for survival
- Tens of thousands rely on kindness of family, neighbors and strangers
Surrounded by neighbors struggling for basic necessities after earthquakes devastated this town in southern Turkey last month, Kadir Halilogullari quickly converted a greenhouse he owned into a makeshift shelter for as many as 40 people.
Using scraps of corrugated metal, Mr. Halilogullari made a makeshift bathroom in his family’s yard for his neighbors to use. He also bought a used power generator to run electric cords into the shelter so they could charge their phones.
“I saw kids standing in the rain, and realized no one was coming," said Mr. Halilogullari, who lost more than two dozen friends and relatives in last month’s quakes. “I thought, I had to do something."
Across the devastated earthquake zone, tens of thousands of Turks are mapping out a bleak immediate future that relies on the kindness of family, neighbors and strangers for survival. Though hundreds of thousands of people have left the area, many more have remained behind, scraping by with little government assistance.
In Samandag, some families collected tarps and sticks to make tents, while others cooked meals in bulk to feed themselves and their neighbors. Many hadn’t showered properly for weeks.
Gazi Baytor and his family didn’t have the material to build their own tent, so he and a dozen relatives started living inside a truck that was used for their vegetable business. Mr. Baytor chopped down many of his family’s lemon trees to make space for a shelter for their belongings.
“I was so sad," he said. “We have to start somewhere."
About 70% of Samandag’s 130,000 people are living outside their homes because the buildings are unsafe or because residents are worried about returning, the town’s mayor, Refik Eryilmaz, said recently. He estimated that Samandag has less than half of the 12,000 tents it needs.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s administration faced criticism on its early response to the disaster. Ankara has since taken several steps to address the situation. The country’s disaster-management agency, AFAD, this past week said 1.4 million people were sheltered in tents. It couldn’t be determined how many were provided by AFAD, which said there are 360,000 tents set up in total.
Mr. Erdogan has vowed to rebuild the 11 provinces that were devastated by the quakes within a year. “The state and society will stand shoulder to shoulder, and we will leave these troubled days behind quickly," he said last month.
A spokesman from AFAD didn’t respond to requests for comment.
On the ground, many survivors are skeptical about the government’s resource capacity and ambitious construction plan. While the Turkish state has provided some necessities including meals, many said they are leaning heavily on the network of nonprofit organizations and local municipalities that have rushed in to help, distributing everything from food to clothing and female-hygiene products.
In an online video, Mr. Eryilmaz, the mayor of Samandag, blamed the state for not distributing tents to his municipal government. He later explained to The Wall Street Journal that he believed AFAD delivered some tents to local armed forces and local village heads, making it hard to determine how many tents had been distributed.
In the nearby town of Defne, which suffered damage in the quakes, families are trying to support each other.
With no tent, Ali and Zehra Altinoz, and their two adult children, have been sleeping in their car since Feb. 6, relying on meals and water from volunteers. They stuffed the back of their car with items from home, from biscuits to fruits, diapers for a grandchild, oranges and a coffee thermos.
Ms. Altinoz makes requests every day to either AFAD or the municipality for housing, sometimes waiting in line for as long as three hours to put her name on a list. “Everyone said we will get back to you, but no one called, no one came," she said.
Ms. Altinoz has given most of the food they were able to obtain to her 18-year-old daughter, who was breast-feeding. One day the family arrived late to the food line and went hungry.
In some neighborhoods, the shortfall of official help is fueling resentment at a critical time for the country’s leadership.
“Where is the earthquake tax that we have been paying?" said Nizamettin Toprak, 67, referring to a tax on telecommunications that was introduced following a deadly earthquake in 1999.
He had lost his leg because of diabetes and was carried out of his home by his wife, Selma, and daughter on Feb. 6 when the first earthquake hit. His family received a tent three weeks later, only after a relative who worked at AFAD interceded for them.
Left alone, the family debated how and where best to set the tent up. Ms. Toprak’s brothers suggested putting it over the foundation of a building that was never constructed. It seemed to be a better choice than placing it over grass that would be soaked in the rain.
For Mr. Halilogullari, 47, a normal day begins in Samandag with him taking a walk to field requests from his neighbors. He has built a total of nine tents for families around him, earning himself the nickname Fixer Kadir. In his spare time, he shaves elderly residents and cuts hair for local government officials. When evening comes, he distributes bread and repairs broken sheds or tents.
In a tent for his children, Mr. Halilogullari attached a lightbulb to the roof so his children could resume studying. “I pray for them; they must go to university," he said.
—Angel Istek Alcu and Vildan Ay contributed to this article.
