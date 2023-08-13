After two years of Taliban rule, uncertainty clouds women's education in Afghanistan2 min read 13 Aug 2023, 10:23 AM IST
Afghanistan's universities are ready to readmit female students, but the Taliban leader has the final say.
Afghanistan’s universities are ready to readmit female students, but the ruling Taliban's leader has the ultimate say on when that might happen — if it happens at all, an education official said Saturday.
The Taliban barred women from campuses last December, triggering global outrage. Girls had been banned from school beyond sixth grade soon after the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. Afghanistan is the only country in the world with bans on female education.
As reported by AP, the Minister of Higher Education in Afghanistan, Nida Mohammed Nadim, stated that the imposition of a ban on universities was deemed essential in order to prevent the interaction between genders and due to his belief that certain subjects being taught were in contradiction to the principles of Islam.
He noted that the ban, issued from the southern city of Kandahar by the Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, was in place until further notice.
An adviser at the Higher Education Ministry, Molvi Abdul Jabbar, said universities were ready to readmit female students as soon as Akhundzada gives the order for the ban to be lifted. He was unable to say when or if that would happen.
Akhundzada “ordered that the universities be closed, so they closed," he told The Associated Press. “When he says they are open, they will open the same day. All our leaders are in favour of (restarting girls’ education), even our ministers are in favour of it."
Jabbar said he last met Akhundzada seven or eight years ago. He fought alongside him against the Russians during the 10-year Soviet war in Afghanistan and has been part of the Taliban for 27 years.
“It is only because of our obedience (to Akhundzada) that we are following his orders," he said.
His remarks indicate further evidence of conflicting viewpoints within the Taliban regarding decision-making procedures and Akhundzada's directives. Chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid was swift to dismiss reports of internal disagreements, underscoring the sway that Akhundzada holds over the Taliban's functioning.
Minister Nadim had portrayed the ban as a provisional step, aimed at addressing concerns regarding gender segregation, curriculum content, and dress regulations. He articulated that the reopening of universities for women would occur once these issues had been effectively resolved.
The Taliban offered comparable assurances concerning girls' access to high schools, asserting that classes would recommence for them after resolving "technical issues" related to uniforms and transportation. However, girls are still unable to attend classes, despite these commitments.
Jabbar said the education sector was as it was before.
“Everything is ready in advance, whether it’s school or university studies. It may be that the (start) times are different, boys in the morning and in the afternoon there will be girls. Or there will be girls in the morning and boys in the afternoon."
(With inputs from AP)
