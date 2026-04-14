After UK snub, France may block Kanye West’s June concert over hate speech concerns

Paris: France’s interior ministry is exploring legal avenues to block an upcoming concert by US rapper Kanye West in Marseille, amid renewed outrage over his past antisemitic remarks and controversial public statements, reported AFP.

The concert, scheduled for June 11 at the iconic Stade Vélodrome, has triggered political resistance at both national and local levels. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez is said to be “highly determined” to prevent the event from going ahead and is currently examining “all possible” legal mechanisms to do so.

Political Pushback Builds

The move comes as French authorities grapple with the broader implications of hosting a performer whose recent actions have drawn global condemnation. West, 48, has repeatedly sparked controversy for making antisemitic statements and, at times, expressing admiration for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler — remarks that have led to widespread backlash across the entertainment industry and political spectrum.

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According to sources, Nunez discussed the potential ban with regional authorities, including the prefect and Marseille’s mayor, during a recent visit to the southern port city.

Mayor Opposes Concert

Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan has already voiced strong opposition to the event. Speaking last month, he said the city should not serve as “a platform for those who promote hatred,” signalling local resistance to hosting the rapper.

The controversy is not limited to France. In the United Kingdom, authorities have already taken a firm stance. The British government barred West from entering the country following a series of inflammatory outbursts, leading to the cancellation of a major music festival appearance. Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the decision to book the artist as “deeply concerning.”

Europe Divided On Response

However, the response across Europe remains uneven. In the Netherlands, Asylum and Migration Minister Bart van den Brink recently indicated that there are currently no plans to deny the rapper entry, highlighting differing approaches among European nations when it comes to balancing artistic freedom with public sensitivity.

Recent Controversies Resurface

The renewed scrutiny follows a string of controversial actions by the artist in recent months. In May 2025, West released a track titled “Heil Hitler,” which was swiftly banned by major streaming platforms. The release came shortly after he promoted merchandise featuring a swastika symbol on his website, further intensifying criticism.

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Although West later issued an apology, attributing his behaviour to struggles with bipolar disorder, critics argue that the pattern of conduct raises serious concerns about providing him a public platform.

Legal Options Under Review

French officials are now assessing whether existing laws related to public order, hate speech, or security risks could justify cancelling the Marseille event. While no final decision has been announced, the government’s stance suggests a growing willingness to intervene in cultural events when they intersect with issues of hate speech and public sentiment.