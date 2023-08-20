After UN body, 3 nations ask India to resume rice exports2 min read 20 Aug 2023, 10:28 PM IST
Amid a surge in retail inflation to a 15-month high, India has taken various measures, including export curbs, to control escalating food prices.
NEW DELHI : Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines, key diplomatic partners of India, have appealed to New Delhi to resume rice exports to their nations following India’s decision to suspend non-basmati shipments to check prices.
