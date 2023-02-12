Home / News / World /  After US and Canada, this Asian country spots UFO near port city
China is getting ready to take down an unidentified object spotted flying over waters near the port city of Qingdao, The Paper reported.

An employee at the marine development authority of Qingdao’s Jimo district said “relevant authorities" are preparing to bring down the object, the report said. The employee was not informed what the object was. 

The person said fishermen in the area have been told to be careful about safety, the report added.

The US and Canada brought down three high-altitude airborne objects this month, including one Washington said was sent deliberately by China for surveillance. Beijing countered that it was a harmless weather-monitoring device that blew off course. 

