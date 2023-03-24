After US, UK curbs, now France bans TikTok from public employee work phones

After US, UK curbs, now France bans TikTok from public employee work phones1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 08:02 PM IST
France on Friday banned public-sector employees from downloading ‘recreational applications’ on their work phones. The list will reportedly include apps like Candy Crush, Netflix and TikTok’.
France became the latest country to restrict TikTok usage on Friday, banning public-sector employees from downloading "recreational applications" on their work phones. The development came even as TikTok CEO Shou Chew appeared before the US Congress and calls for a ban grew louder.
