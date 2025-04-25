Pahalgam terror attack aftermath: After US, UK updates travel advisory — stay clear of India-Pak border areas, J&K

Pahalgam terror attack: Following the United States' latest travel advisory, the United Kingdom issued a similar warning, advising its citizens to avoid travel within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border due to escalating tensions between the two neighbouring countries in the wake of the recent attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) further detailed areas to be avoided by UK citizens, including notable tourist destinations such as Pahalgam and Gulmarg.

The UK's updated travel advisory comes two days after Pakistan-based terrorists opened fire at a group of tourists in Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, killing 26 people, including two locals and two foreigners.

UK's travel advisory for Jammu and Kashmir The FCDO advised against travel to prominent Jammu and Kashmir tourist hotspots and asked British citizens to travel only within the city of Jammu.

The FCDO advised against all travel to the region of Jammu and Kashmir (including Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, the city of Srinagar and the Jammu-Srinagar national highway) except for:



Travel by air to and from the city of Jammu.

Travel within the city of Jammu.

Travel within the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Why did UK update its travel advisory? The FDCO stated that it has advised UK citizens to avoid the above-mentioned areas because of “frequent terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir,” and that “foreign nationals are vulnerable in rural districts and outside the main population centres and tourist areas.”

“There is a risk of unpredictable violence, including bombings, grenade attacks, shootings and kidnapping. The long-standing policy of the UK government is not to make substantive concessions to hostage takers. The level of consular assistance that the British High Commission in India can provide in Jammu and Kashmir is severely limited,” the advisory stated on why the FDCO has advised against travel in certain areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Advertisement

UK's travel advisory for Manipur Not just areas of Jammu and Kashmir, but the FCDO also advised UK citizens against travelling to Manipur, unless it is essential.