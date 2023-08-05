After weeks of silence, NASA restores contact with the 47-year-old Voyager 2 spacecraft,interstellar1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 07:21 AM IST
NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft, launched in 1977, resumed communication after a two-week outage caused by a wrong command and antenna misalignment
After weeks of silence, NASA finally managed to communicate with its 46-year-old Voyager 2 spacecraft on Friday. Communication was restored after flight controller corrected a mistake that led to weeks of silence.
