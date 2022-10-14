After Work From Home, here comes Work From Pub with attractive offers2 min read . 09:57 AM IST
The ability to avoid the trip to work is one aspect that makes WFH extremely appealing to Indians.
Work From Home (WFH) may not be something new anymore. Here comes another option - Work From Pub (WFP). There are some deals being offered on WFP in the UK.
In the UK, the Fuller brewery's chain of more than 350 pubs now offers WFP packages that start at £10 (about ₹933) per day and include lunch and a drink (non-alcoholic beverages are also available). A lunch and unlimited tea and coffee are typically included in the £15 ( ₹1,400) per day bargain offered by Young's, another significant brewery, which has 185 pubs.
According to a report in the Guardian, independent pubs are also providing comparable discounts. In Weybridge, a suburb of London, The Flintgate, for instance, offers a £15 ( ₹1,400) "work and play" package that includes a "quiet station" lunch, unlimited tea and coffee, and even a pint of beer or a gin and tonic (G&T) at 5 o'clock.
As suppliers withdraw the long-term fixed-price energy contracts that many pubs in the UK rely on, the industry is preparing for a challenging fall. Businesses were provided comparable support for bills under the government's energy support programme that was unveiled in September.
The pressures on hospitality companies brought on by growing energy costs, food and drink prices, personnel costs, and the effect of Britons tightening their wallets will only be somewhat countered by this, though.
The cost of operating many pubs has already doubled in recent months, and the government plan provides very modest assistance to country pubs that use heating oil and liquefied natural gas.
As per a survey earlier in September, compared to the global average of 1.7 days, Indians answered they would prefer to work from home an average of 2.1 days each week. However, workers in several other nations, including Singapore, Brazil, Canada, the US and Canada, reported a number that was either the same as or greater.
The ability to avoid the trip to work is one aspect that makes WFH extremely appealing to Indians. While 65 minutes is the worldwide average, Chinese workers commute to work for the longest period of time—96 minutes. Indians follow closely as, in India, a commute takes 93 minutes on average.
