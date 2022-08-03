After Zawahiri's death, US warns its travelers of increased violence risk

Citing the post-impact of the strike, the State Department on August 3 urged US citizens to 'maintain a high level of vigilance and practice good situational awareness when traveling abroad'.
A day after Taliban confirmed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri been killed in a CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, the US State Department warned Americans traveling abroad they may face an increased risk of violence.
Zawahiri's death over the weekend dealt the biggest blow to Al-Qaeda since the killing of Osama bin Laden in 2011, which prompted US President Joe Biden to declare that 'justice had been delivered'.
"Current information suggests that terrorist organizations continue to plan terrorist attacks against US interests in multiple regions across the globe," the department said in a statement.
Without taking his Zawahiri's name, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed the strike and said, "An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Sherpur area of Kabul city on July 31."
"The nature of the incident was not apparent at first, but the security and intelligence services of the Islamic Emirate investigated the incident and initial findings determined that the strike was carried out by an American drone," he said. He also condemned the attack.
