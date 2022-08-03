Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  After Zawahiri's death, US warns its travelers of increased violence risk

After Zawahiri's death, US warns its travelers of increased violence risk

Former Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, 71, was killed in a “precision strike” in downtown Kabul on Saturday. (PC-AFP)
2 min read . 05:54 AM ISTLivemint

Citing the post-impact of the strike, the State Department on August 3 urged US citizens to 'maintain a high level of vigilance and practice good situational awareness when traveling abroad'.

A day after Taliban confirmed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri been killed in a CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, the US State Department warned Americans traveling abroad they may face an increased risk of violence.

Zawahiri's death over the weekend dealt the biggest blow to Al-Qaeda since the killing of Osama bin Laden in 2011, which prompted US President Joe Biden to declare that 'justice had been delivered'.

Citing the post-impact of the strike, the State Department on 3 August urged the US citizens to 'maintain a high level of vigilance and practice good situational awareness when traveling abroad'.

"Current information suggests that terrorist organizations continue to plan terrorist attacks against US interests in multiple regions across the globe," the department said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed by US drone strike in Afghanistan

"These attacks may employ a wide variety of tactics including suicide operations, assassinations, kidnappings, hijackings and bombings," the statement added.

A senior official in the Biden administration said when targeted with two Hellfire missiles after dawn on Sunday, the Egyptian jihadist was on the balcony of a three-story house in the Afghan capital.

Following the Washington withdrew its forces from the country on 31 August last year, the drone strike was the first known over-the-horizon strike by the United States on a target in Afghanistan.

Without taking his Zawahiri's name, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed the strike and said, "An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Sherpur area of Kabul city on July 31."

"The nature of the incident was not apparent at first, but the security and intelligence services of the Islamic Emirate investigated the incident and initial findings determined that the strike was carried out by an American drone," he said. He also condemned the attack.

With AFP inputs. 

