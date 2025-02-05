Aga Khan, billionaire and leader of Ismaili Muslims, dies. Who was he?

Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims and a prominent figure in global development has passed away at 88. Known for his humanitarian efforts, his legacy as a symbol of peace and tolerance continues to resonate worldwide.

Updated5 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST
The Aga Khan holds the Andrew Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy after being presented with the prestigious award for philanthropy during a ceremony at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland, Oct. 4, 2005. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP, File)(AP)

Aga Khan, the imam of the Ismaili Muslims and leader of a famous development aid organisation, passed away on Tuesday in Lisbon at the age of 88, as confirmed by his foundation, as reported by AFP

He is survived by his children Princess Zahra, Prince Rahim, Prince Hussain and Prince Aly Muhammad, and four grandchildren.

“His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims and direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), passed away peacefully in Lisbon on 4 February 2025, aged 88, surrounded by his family,” the foundation said on social media.

Billionaire philanthropist Aga Khan was the founder and president of the Aga Khan Development Network, which employs 96,000 people and funds development initiatives, particularly in Asia and Africa, reported AFP.

‘Symbol of peace,’ says UN Chief

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres described the Aga Khan as "a symbol of peace, tolerance and compassion in our troubled world" following the religious leader's death.

Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace laureate and education campaigner, said his legacy will “live on through the incredible work he led for education, health and development around the world”.

Who was Aga Khan?

Born in Geneva, Aga Khan spent his childhood in Kenya. At the age of 20, he succeeded his grandfather as imam of the Ismaili Muslims in 1957 in Tanzania.

His father was bypassed in the line of succession following a turbulent marriage to American actress Rita Hayworth.

A billionaire with a fleet of yachts and jets, Aga Khan was also a regular at racetracks, continuing the family tradition of breeding thoroughbreds.

He also ploughed much of his inherited wealth into philanthropic projects and was awarded honorary Canadian citizenship for his work on development and "tolerance around the world".

Aga Khan held British and Portuguese citizenship. The Ismaili leadership is based in Lisbon, where there is a significant community. Despite his role as the spiritual head of the Ismaili Muslims, he was reluctant to discuss Middle East conflicts, religious fundamentalism or Sunni-Shiite tensions, AFP reported.

Islam is not a faith “of conflict or social disorder, it's a religion of peace,” he told AFP in 2017.

His legacy will live on through the incredible work he led for education, health and development around the world.

It is used in situations which are "essentially political, but which are presented, for various reasons, in a theological context. This is simply not correct," he said.

(With inputs from AFP)

Key Takeaways
  • The Aga Khan was a vital figure in promoting peace and tolerance globally.
  • His philanthropic work through the Aga Khan Development Network impacted millions in Asia and Africa.
  • His commitment to education and health care reflected his belief in development as a means to foster peace.
First Published:5 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST
