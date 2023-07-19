Ageing people will make up more than a quarter of the workforce by 2030: Report1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 10:54 AM IST
Older and experienced workers will make up over a quarter of the workforce by 2031, with more than 1.5 billion jobs shifting to workers over 55 by 2030, according to a Bain & Company report.
