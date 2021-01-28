Aging in quarantine? It’s been fast and furious

Aging in quarantine? It’s been fast and furious6 min read . 28 Jan 2021
Our skin has become a road map of the past year’s lows
I feel like I’ve aged six years in six months. These days, it’s a statement often repeated among friends and heard by dermatologists. Can we chalk it up to quarantine exhaustion, or has lockdown actually done something to speed up the aging process on our skin? “I’m hearing more complaints about accelerated aging in my practice than ever before," says Whitney Bowe, a New York City–based dermatologist and author of The Beauty of Dirty Skin. “It’s very similar to what I used to see when there was a death in the family or a divorce and patients would come in and say, ‘I feel like I aged five years overnight.’ Now we’re seeing that with Covid."
