Ahead of 2024 US election, Meta restores Donald Trumps' Facebook, Instagram page
- The suspension was imposed on Donald Trump's social media pages following the fatal Capitol Hill riot that took place on 6 January, 2021.
Following a two year temporary suspension, former President of United States, Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram pages have been restored. Meta Platforms Inc had given the former president access to his social media pages.
