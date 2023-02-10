Following a two year temporary suspension, former President of United States, Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram pages have been restored. Meta Platforms Inc had given the former president access to his social media pages.

The lifting of the suspension comes ahead of the scheduled 2024 US Presidential Elections.

The suspension was imposed on Donald Trump's social media pages following the fatal Capitol Hill riot that took place on 6 January, 2021.

Meta Platforms has informed that they would lift Trump's suspension "in the coming weeks" and would institute heightened penalties of a suspension between one month and two years if the former president violated its content policies again.

Trump now regains access to key platforms for voter outreach and political fundraising ahead of another run for the White House in 2024. He had 23 million followers on Instagram and 34 million on Facebook as of January.

In 20 November, 2022, ‘Chief twit’ of microblogging site Twitter, Elon Musk had lifted the ban on Donald Trump's Twitter account as well.

"The people have spoken," tweeted Musk, saying that 51.8% of more than 15 million Twitter users voted for the ban to be lifted.

But the former US president may not return to the platform, earlier saying: "I don't see any reason for it".

His account was suspended in 2021 due to the risk of incitement of violence.

Hundreds of rioters entered the complex as the US Congress attempted to certify Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

Soon after the riots, Donald Trump's Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts, which all had tens of millions of followers - were also suspended.

Several months later, he launched his own social media platform, Truth Social, in which he has a financial stake and where he is obligated to make his posts available exclusively for six hours before he can share them on other sites, reported New York Times.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump held his first political campaign on 30 January since announcing his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, NHK World reported.

On Saturday, the former President held a rally in the southern state of South Carolina with the campaign mantra, "Make America great again."