Ahead of Argentina, Mexico World Cup match, fire breaks out near stadium1 min read . Updated: 26 Nov 2022, 10:37 PM IST
The fire sent thick black smoke into the sky, which was visible from a marketplace in central Doha
The fire sent thick black smoke into the sky, which was visible from a marketplace in central Doha
A fire broke out at an under-construction building in newly built city in Qatar on Saturday where a World Cup match will be hosted later today, Qatari authorities informed. However, no one was injured in the incident.