Ahead of Argentina, Mexico World Cup match, fire breaks out near stadium

A fire broke out at an under-construction building in newly built city in Qatar on Saturday where a World Cup match will be hosted later today, Qatari authorities informed. However, no one was injured in the incident. 

Authorities informed the fire started just after noon local time on an island that's part of city of Lusail, which is hosting several games during the tournament, including a match between Argentina and Mexico late Saturday.

The blaze was about 3.5 kilometers (2 miles) from Lusail Stadium. It sent thick black smoke into the sky, which was visible from a marketplace in central Doha as World Cup fans milled among its shops and restaurants

