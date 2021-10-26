Ahead of COP26 summit, China releases action plan to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030

On October 12, while addressing the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, Xi said “to achieve its carbon peak and neutrality targets, China will release implementation plans for peaking carbon dioxide emissions in key areas and sectors as well as a series of supporting measures, and will put in place a “1 N" policy framework for carbon peak and carbon neutrality".

