Ahead of covid vaccine review, US agency sends email to all 17,000 staff

Hahn has nonetheless emphasized to the White House and the Health and Human Services Department the public health importance of not allowing a vaccine review to be perceived as politicized, according to one of the officials.For its part, the White House denies any effort to rush the process, with one official saying neither Trump nor any of his advisers have requested than any corners be cut or that any vaccine be brought to market that isn’t safe and effective, having gone through the scientific rigor the U.S. expects from any of its vaccines.“The rapid research, development, trials and eventual distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine is emblematic of President Trump’s highest priority: the health and safety of the American people. It has nothing to do with politics, it’s about saving lives," Judd Deere, a White House spokesman, said in a statement. “The American people can rest assured that any approval will maintain the FDA’s gold standard for safety and testing to ensure a vaccine or therapeutic is effective."Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, called Monday for transparency in the vaccine approval process. “One of the problems with the way he’s playing with politics is he’s said so many things that aren’t true I’m worried if we do have a really good vaccine, people are going to be reluctant to take it," he said of the president. Trump demanded an apology from Biden, saying his comments would undermine confidence in a vaccine.