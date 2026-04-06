Ahead of Donald Trump’s Iran war briefing, Tehran rejects US 15-point plan as ‘illogical,’ hardens stance

Ahead of United States President Donald Trump's mush-awaited briefing on his war on Iran, Tehran has rejected the 15-point US plan as “illogical” and “extremely ambitious”, while also hardening its stance. While delivering Iranian stance on the 15-point plan, Iran foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei also said that any negotiations cannot take place under threats.

Esmaeil Baghaei also warned that Iran's focus remained on defending the country amid ongoing attacks, while diplomacy continued alongside military efforts, Iran International reported.

The foreign ministry spokesperson also said that the response would be announced, while adding that the negotiations were “incompatible with ultimatums and threats to commit war crimes.”

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Iran's demands “should not be interpreted as a sign of compromise, but rather as a reflection of its confidence in defending its positions,” he said.

Iran has drafted its response to proposals conveyed through mediators and will announce it when necessary, the foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday, according to Iran International.

Tehran had also asserted that the country was not in the favour of reopening the Strait of Hormuz as part of a temporary ceasefire. It said it would also not accept deadlines or pressure to reach a deal, a day after Trump gave Tehran a deadline.

Washington was not ready for a permanent ceasefire, Reuters reported an official as saying.

Donald Trump had earlier threatened to rain “hell” on Tehran if it did not make a deal by the end of Tuesday that would allow traffic to start moving again through the vital route – Strait of Hormuz – for global energy supplies.

Meanwhile, sources familiar with the peace proposals has informed the news agency that the US and Iran have both received a plan – put together by Pakistan – to end hostilities, which could come in effect on Monday, April 6.

"All elements need to be agreed today," the source said, adding that the initial understanding would be structured as a memorandum of understanding finalised electronically through Pakistan.

What does the proposal inlude? The proposal would see a ceasefire to take effect immediately.

Reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is also likely, with 15-20 days to finalise a broader settlement.

The deal, tentatively dubbed the "Islamabad Accord," would include a regional framework for the strait, with final in-person talks in Islamabad.

On being asked if proposal is what Donald Trump will speak about during the press conference, a White House official said, “This is one of many ideas, and (Trump) has not signed off on it. Operation Epic Fury continues."