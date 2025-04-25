Ahead of Donald Trump’s visit, US plans $100 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia: All you need to know about the pact

Reuters could not immediately establish how many of the deals on offer were new. Many have been in the works for some time, two of the sources said. For example, the kingdom first requested information about General Atomics' drones in 2018, they said. Over the past 12 months, a deal for $20 billion of General Atomics' MQ-9B SeaGuardian-style drones and other aircraft came into focus, according to one of the sources, Reuters reported.