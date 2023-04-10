Ahead of King Charles' coronation, UK royals unveil emoji, route details. 10 points2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 06:38 AM IST
- King Charles III's coronation ceremony is scheduled to take place on 6 May 2023
- Charles, 74, immediately became king when Queen Elizabeth II died last September after her record-breaking 70-year reign
Britain's royal family has unveiled new details about King Charles III's coronation ceremony which is scheduled to take place on 6 May 2023. Charles, 74, immediately became king when Queen Elizabeth II died last September after her record-breaking 70-year reign but will be formally crowned at a May 6 service inside London's Westminster Abbey.
