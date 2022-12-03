SS Rajamouli’s action film RRR has earned a prestigious award in New York. The big news comes after RRR started a campaign to submit nominations in 14 categories as part of its For your consideration (FYC) campaign at the Oscars. The movie was earlier denied as India's official submission for the Oscars. The official launch of Team RRR's Oscar campaign took place in October with a sizable showing at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}