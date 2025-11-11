Ahead of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, unknown attackers open fire at Naseem Shah’s ancestral home

On November 11, unknown attackers opened fire at the gate of Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah’s ancestral home in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. No one was injured, according to PTI.

Many Pakistani players come from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a region where security forces regularly deal with terror-related incidents. The northern areas are also known for long-standing tribal disputes, which sometimes result in violence.

The players from that region include Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman. Among former cricketers, Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul and even Imran Khan are originally from that region.

A source close to Naseem Shah confirmed the incident. The insider said that the local authorities had started an investigation.

"Naseem and most of his family members now reside in Islamabad, but he has close relatives in Lower Dir who stay at the ancestral home," PTI quoted the source as saying.

"Naseem then decided to remain with the team which plays its first match today," the insider added.

After speaking to his family, Naseem was assured that everyone was safe and that the matter was under control. He then decided to stay with the national team for the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

PAK vs SL ODI Batting first, Pakistan have scored 299/5 in 50 overs, thanks to Salman Ali Agha’s century. In 15.3 overs, Sri Lanka have scored 100/3.

Shaheen Afridi has replaced Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan’s ODI captain. Afridi’s first assignment was against South Africa. Pakistan won the home series 2-1.

Suicide bombing in Islamabad The Pakistani Taliban (TTP) claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in Islamabad on November 11. The assault killed at least 12 people and injured 27.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the casualties. He accused Afghanistan of having a direct involvement in the attack.

"There was an attack in Wana as well last night. Three people died in that attack. The attacker involved in that attack is an Afghan. Afghanistan is directly involved in that attack," AFP quoted Naqvi as saying.

The attack, the first in the capital in many years, caused panic as people ran for safety. Shattered glass and burnt vehicles were seen outside the district court buildings.