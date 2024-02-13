Dubai flooded, hailstorm in Abu Dhabi causes havoc as heavy rainfall hits UAE ahead of PM Modi's visit
Dubai faces flooding and disruptions as heavy rainfall and hailstorm occur. Government employees are instructed to work from home, and distance learning is implemented in schools.
Dubai has been in the grip of irregularities in their weather system as extremely heavy rainfall, hailstorm has plagued the otherwise arid climate with high evaporation rate. Dubai is now flooded after the sudden clouds poured heavily on the busy city in United Arab Emirates(UAE).