New Delhi: Just ahead of a possible summit of the leaders of the US , India, Australia and Japan , Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a telephone call with his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga agreed on Tuesday to boost bilateral cooperation and also through the four-nation grouping for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

During the 40-minute phone conversation, Modi and Suga also discussed defence and security cooperation with the Japanese prime minister expressing serious concerns about Chinese actions in the area including Hong Kong and the East China Sea, a statement from the Japanese foreign ministry said.

Modi and Suga “shared the recognition that cooperation towards realising a Free and Open Indo-Pacific is becoming increasingly important and to this end, shared the view to steadily advance both Japan-India bilateral cooperation and Japan-Australia-India-US quadrilateral cooperation," the statement said.

The US, India, Australia and Japan are known as the “Quad," a loose grouping of four democracies in the Indo-Pacific region that support a free and open Indo-Pacific. The Modi-Suga phone call came ahead of a possible summit of the leaders of the Quad nations that is expected to be held as early as 12 March as part of the new Biden administration’s focus on reinforcing the group and countering China.

Last month, the foreign ministers of the four Quad countries had met via video link, seen as one of the first major engagements of the Biden administration since being sworn into office on 20 January.

The Quad, which took shape in 2007 but was shelved soon after, was revived in 2017, with officials of the four countries meeting in the Philippines. It was upgraded to the level of foreign ministers in September 2019. The grouping has met at the level of foreign ministers three times so far.

Modi and Suga also exchanged views on bilateral relations and “concurred that they would continue their effort to materialise the ‘Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership’ through cooperation in such areas as security and defence, economic relationship including digital fields and people-to-people exchanges," the Japanese statement said.

The Japanese prime minister expressed “serious concerns regarding unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China Sea, China’s Coast Guard Law and the situation in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region," it said.

While exchanging views on the regional situation, the two leaders “confirmed that they have grave concerns over the situation in Myanmar and they would closely work together in this vein," it said.

The two leaders welcomed progress on the high-speed rail project in Maharashtra and the signing of a memorandum of cooperation for specified skilled Indian workers to be employed in Japan.

There were no immediate comments from New Delhi on the Modi-Suga conversation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via