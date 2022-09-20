Ahead of UNGA, S Jaishankar meets UAE Foreign Minister to review bilateral ties

S Jaishankar will be in New York from 18 to 24 September. Afterward, he will head on to Washington DC, and stay there till 28 September. During his visit to Washington, the External Affairs Minister will review several issues to further consolidate the India-US strategic partnership. He is expected to meet Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other senior officials of the Biden Administration.

