Ahead of UNGA, S Jaishankar meets UAE Foreign Minister to review bilateral ties

Ahead of a jam packed week with bilateral meetings, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussions with the UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and appreciated his insights on the global situation in New York
Jaishankar held discussions with the UAE minister and also appreciated his insights on the global situation. After the meeting, he also tweeted to applaud his counterpart and regarded the meeting as successful.
He also held a set of bilateral talks with his counterparts in the Balkans, Europe and the Caribbean, the Middle East, and Asia. In a trilateral Ministerial meeting with UAE and France, India also ensured a fruitful exchange of ideas to enhance mutual cooperation between the countries.
A jam-packed diplomatic week for External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
During the week, Jaishankar will have around 50 official engagements including bilateral, plurilateral, and multilateral meetings. India's Foreign Minister will address the UNGA on Saturday. The UNGA team is based on the theme, "A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges".
Security Council reforms will be the top item on Jaishankar's agenda as he meets dozens of world leaders during the week packed with the Assembly session and several events on the sidelines.
One of the major highlights of the visit will be the event "India@75: Showcasing India UN Partnership in Action" on Saturday. The event will mark India's celebration of its 75 years of Independence. It will showcase how India has cooperated with the UN to achieve goals in terms of sustainable development as well as international peace.
S Jaishankar will be in New York from 18 to 24 September. Afterward, he will head on to Washington DC, and stay there till 28 September. During his visit to Washington, the External Affairs Minister will review several issues to further consolidate the India-US strategic partnership. He is expected to meet Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other senior officials of the Biden Administration.
Reforms in United Nations Security Council
In the coming United Nations meeting, US President Joe Biden will present ideas for the security council's reform and consult with other leaders, stated according to US Permanent Representative Linda Thomas-Greenburgh.
S Jaishankar will also host a meeting of the G4 nations, which consists of India, Brazil, Germany, and Japan. G4 nations advocate for the expansion of the United Nations Security Council and also support each other for their claim.
S Jaishankar will also participate in meetings of the QUAD grouping, which includes India Australia, Japan, and the US. Along with QUAD, all the member countries of BRICS will also meet together and discuss their prospects.
As things are getting normal post COVID pandemic, around 153 heads of state or government, three Deputy Prime Ministers, and 34 foreign ministers are expected to participate in the United Nations General Assembly.
