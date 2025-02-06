Indian deportees from US hide their faces after landing at Ahmedabad airport: Video

A US Air Force C-17 Globemaster deported 33 individuals each from Haryana and Gujarat, 30 from Punjab, and others from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh to Amritsar. 

Livemint
Updated6 Feb 2025, 08:28 AM IST
Advertisement
A US Air Force aircraft carrying Indian migrants deported from the United States, lands at the Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar on February 5, 2025. A US Air Force plane carrying more than a hundred Indian migrants expelled by the United States landed in India on February 5, local media reported. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)(AFP)

A US Air Force plane carrying Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the USA landed in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday; those Indian citizens who hail from Gujarat arrived at Ahmedabad airport from Punjab's Amritsar, hiding their faces.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Sources told PTI that 33 are each from Haryana and Gujarat, 30 are from Punjab, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two are from Chandigarh.

Nineteen women and 13 minors, including a 4-year-old boy and two girls aged five and seven years, were among the deportees, they said.

The C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the US Air Force landed at the Amritsar airport at 1:55 pm. The US action came just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington to hold wide-ranging talks with President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Also Read: Indian deportees recall gruelling ‘dunki’ route to US: ‘Crossed 17-18 hills, walked 40-45 kms’

The deportees were questioned inside the airport terminal building by different government agencies, including the Punjab Police, and various state and central intelligence agencies to check if they have any criminal record.

Around 6:45 pm, the deportees from Punjab were transported to their hometowns in police vehicles after completing all necessary formalities. Similarly, illegal immigrants from Haryana were taken to their native places by the state police, according to sources speaking to PTI.

Advertisement

The sources told PTI that the respective state governments had made arrangements to return the deportees to their native areas. None of the deportees interacted with the media.

Hours after the US military aircraft landed at the airport, Punjab NRI Affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention, urging him to speak to his "friend" US President Donald Trump regarding the deportation of Indians.

We all know that PM Modi used to say that 'Trump is my friend'.

Also Read: US military C-17 aircraft used to deport 205 Indian migrants under Trump’s immigration crackdown; destination unclear

Advertisement

Dhaliwal also spoke to some of the deportees hailing from Punjab at the airport.

As per Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, 104 Indians who were allegedly illegally living in the US were brought to Punjab's Amritsar yesterday on a US Air Force plane, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

Key Takeaways
  • The deportation of Indian citizens highlights ongoing immigration policy issues between the US and India.
  • Political figures are urging diplomatic discussions to address the implications of these deportations.
  • The arrival of deportees has raised concerns regarding the safety and reintegration of these individuals back in India.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsWorldIndian deportees from US hide their faces after landing at Ahmedabad airport: Video
First Published:6 Feb 2025, 08:28 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget