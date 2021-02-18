AI algorithms far from neutral in India

The authors make several suggestions to correct for these shortcomings. One is to empower marginalized groups with low-cost devices so that they can come online, represent themselves and produce knowledge about their communities. This will make Indian datasets more trustworthy by preventing distortion of data. Another suggestion is to educate journalists, activists and lawyers, so that there is, like in the West, an ecosystem of people who have the technical training to question the use of AI systems and hold practitioners accountable.