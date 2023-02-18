It's interesting to see how AI chatbots are being used to conduct interviews and interact with humans in various settings. And the one that has gained massive attention is AI chatbot interview of UK PM Rishi Sunak and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

The interview, shared on 10 Downing Street's official YouTube channel, covered topics such as technology, the global economy, and the future. Check interview here:

AI asked them "How do you think technology will impact the global economy and job market in the next 10 years?"

Gates talks about labour shortage, health care and education and then notified that the world needs to be more efficient.

"Hopefully, technology like the one that generated this question can help us be more efficient," he said.

What's the most important piece of advice you've ever received and how has it influenced your career and approach to life?"

Sunak replied that someone once pointed out that it is ‘nice to be important but it is more important to be nice’. He claimed that this advice stayed with him and ‘it does not mean that you cannot be tough or can't take tough decisions. It just means treating people with decency’.

Meanwhile, Gates spoke about what Warren Buffet told him ‘in the end, it is all about what your friends think about you.’

Next, AI asked them what advice they would give to their younger self? Both responded that they worked too hard and expected the same from others, and they realize now that it is important to ‘live a little’

"What's the one job you wish AI could do for you?" the bot asked the two.

To this, Gates stated he might use the system to make his notes a little more "clever", and Sunak responded saying, "I think if AI could do Prime Minister's question time for me.. That would be great".

Take a look at the clip here:

This clip was shared just one day ago and then shared both Sunak and Gates. It already received several thousand views and many comments.

A UK government press note said, Rishi Sunak and Bill Gates met at Imperial College London to discuss the United Kingdom's innovation leadership in low-carbon technology and life sciences, and to attend the launch of Cleantech for UK, a coalition of leading cleantech entrepreneurs and investors committed to working together to supercharge the UK's green economy.