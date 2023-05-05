Technology has huge potential, but there are “a number of issues that need to be sorted," Apple's Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook asserted cautioning about flood of new artificial intelligence services.
Cook, on Thursday, expressed that Apple already uses a number of AI features, for example, fall detection on its smartwatch. And it will continue to add AI features to more of its products, but on a “very thoughtful basis."
Generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, have gained public attention but also faced criticism due to safety risks. Business leaders such as Elon Musk have also called on developers to pause their training of powerful AI models, citing potential safety risks. Apple has been less aggressive in AI implementation compared to Amazon and Google.
Apple also hasn’t talked up the subject as often as peers, which have peppered conference calls with mentions of AI and automation. Still, the company has made headway on AI, Cook said Thursday.
Beyond Apple’s Siri voice assistant, Apple doesn’t offer any AI-focused consumer-facing apps or services. And it’s unlikely to launch a chatbot competitor in the near term.
“We’ve obviously made enormous progress, integrating AI and machine learning throughout our ecosystem," he said. “And we weaved it into products and features for many years."
Cook declined to get specific about plans for implementing AI. He also didn’t discus other companies’ AI tools — like Google’s Bard and OpenAI’s ChatGPT — by name.
In 2018, Apple hired former a Google executive to lead all of the company’s AI initiatives and to serve on its executive team.
