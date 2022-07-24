During a tournament in Moscow, a chess-playing robot fractured a 7-year-old boy's finger when the youngster attempted a quick move without giving the device enough time to finish its task. On July 19, at the Moscow Chess Open competition, the incident took place. The youngster is fine, but one of his fingers has been broken, according to Sergey Smagin, vice president of the Russian Chess Federation, who spoke to state-run news organisation RIA Novosti.

Also Read: Google fires software engineer who claimed its AI chatbot is sentient

The boy, Christopher, is one of the top 30 young chess players in Moscow, and he is just nine years old. In a nation where chess has essentially become a national obsession and source of pride, that makes him very good.

All acquisition that advanced AI will destroy humanity is false. Not the powerful AI or breaching laws of robotics will destroy humanity, but engineers with both left hands :/



On video - a chess robot breaks a kid's finger at Moscow Chess Open today. pic.twitter.com/bIGIbHztar — Pavel Osadchuk 👨‍💻💤 (@xakpc) July 21, 2022

Sergey Smagin claims that the boy's finger was broken by the chess robot because the youngster attempted a quick move without giving the device the time to finish its task.

Also Read: AI favours the rich and powerful, disadvantageous for the rest

According to reports, the robot did not appreciate the boy's haste and grabbed his index finger and gave it a firm squeeze. The young player's finger was taken out by the onlookers who sprang in to aid, but the fracture was unavoidable.

"The boy is all right. They put a plaster cast on the finger to heal faster. Yes, there are certain safety rules and the child, apparently, violated them and, when he made a move, did not notice that he had to wait. This is an extremely rare case, the first I can recall," Smagin said.

Also Read: What does AI know about having a ball?

The incident was captured on camera, and the footage has now gone viral. It reveals that the child was briefly held by the robot's grasp until a woman rushed to save him. The boy's finger is eventually rescued from the robot's grasp by three guys who step in.

Also Read: AI hiring - 55% of IndiGo flights delayed as crew call in sick

“All acquisition that advanced AI will destroy humanity is false. Not the powerful AI or breaching laws of robotics will destroy humanity, but engineers with both left hands," Smagin said while defending AI (Artificial Intelligence).