AI gone wrong? Chess robot breaks child's finger at Russia tournament2 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 08:39 PM IST
The boy, Christopher, is one of the top 30 young chess players in Moscow, Russia.
During a tournament in Moscow, a chess-playing robot fractured a 7-year-old boy's finger when the youngster attempted a quick move without giving the device enough time to finish its task. On July 19, at the Moscow Chess Open competition, the incident took place. The youngster is fine, but one of his fingers has been broken, according to Sergey Smagin, vice president of the Russian Chess Federation, who spoke to state-run news organisation RIA Novosti.