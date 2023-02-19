Opioid addiction may be lessened through the development of medicines that block the kappa-opioid receptor, believes Leslie Salas Estrada of Filizola Laboratory. But, the issue is that finding medications that can inhibit the action of a protein, like the kappa-opioid receptor, can be a time- and money-consuming procedure as screening billions of chemical molecules can take months.

Opioids are a group of medications that are used to treat moderate to severe pain. It can be produced in a lab or from the opium poppy plant. By attaching to opioid receptors on nerve cells in the brain, spinal cord, gastrointestinal tract and other body organs, they impede the transmission of pain signals.

In order to streamline the procedure, Salas Estrada is applying artificial intelligence (AI). She is employing computational techniques that could increase its effectiveness.

Canadian researchers are conducting similar experiments in Alberta. In light of the growing national drug overdose problem, researchers are testing artificial intelligence to quantify the dangers associated with prescription opioids.

Machine learning, according to Dr. Dean Eurich of the University of Alberta, could be more effective at identifying those who are most vulnerable. Knowing there are other resources they can utilise to ensure the patient is receiving the proper medication at the right time may give clinicians more peace of mind thanks to the AI-assisted system.

About 30 lakh Americans suffer from opioid use disorder. Every year, 80,000 Americans die from overdoses. The opioid drugs oxycodone, morphine, fentanyl and heroin all bind to opioid receptors.

Euphoria and pain relief are brought on by mu-opioid receptor activation, along with physical reliance and decreased respiration, both of which can lead to drug overdose mortality. According to preclinical investigations, blocking kappa-opioid receptors may be a useful pharmaceutical method for treating opioid dependence.

People will eventually experience withdrawal symptoms if they are trying to stop, and those can be quite challenging to get over, as per Salas Estrada. The brain becomes rewired to require more medicines if people are exposed to opioids frequently. In animal models, it has been demonstrated that blocking the kappa opioid receptor's activation lessens the requirement for drug use during the withdrawal process, she says.

The benefit of artificial intelligence is that it can learn to identify patterns from vast amounts of data, according to Salas Estrada. In order to create novel medications from scratch, machine learning can assist in utilising the knowledge that can be acquired from extensive chemical databases. By doing so, it may be possible to shorten the time and expense needed for medication discovery, she added.

Once machine learning is integrated into the healthcare system, according to Dr. Fizza Gliani of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, it could be a useful tool for lowering hospital stays and morbidity for patients. Sometimes, present techniques can't identify the causes of risk, as per Gliani, there may be more involved medical treatments than simply lowering a patient's opioid dosage.

