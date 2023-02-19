AI in opioid addiction: Artificial intelligence can play a big role in treatment, preventing deaths
80,000 Americans die from opioid overdoses every year.
Opioid addiction may be lessened through the development of medicines that block the kappa-opioid receptor, believes Leslie Salas Estrada of Filizola Laboratory. But, the issue is that finding medications that can inhibit the action of a protein, like the kappa-opioid receptor, can be a time- and money-consuming procedure as screening billions of chemical molecules can take months.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×